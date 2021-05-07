Dayo Johnson, Dapo Akinrefon, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Rotimi Ojomoyela & James Ogunnaike GENERAL Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has lost one of his children.

Dare Adeboye, an Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, was discovered dead in his bedroom, on Wednesday.

A source said Dare, 42, had officiated a service the previous night and asked not to be disturbed when he got home.

But the next morning, his wife, Temiloluwa Adeboye, found him dead.

The source said: “He attended a programme, which he officiated, yesterday, and said he wanted to rest.

“His wife was worried about how long he has been sleeping and tried to wake him up. She raised an alarm when he didn’t wake up.”

Another source, who resides at the Redemption Camp, said the environment was calm, but cars and security personnel have been trooping in and out of the house of the general overseer.

Dare’s death not COVID-19 related – RCCG

Contrary to unconfirmed reports making the rounds about Dare’s death, RCCG has stated that his death was not COVID-19 related.

The church, while confirming the incident in a statement released by its public relations office, said Dare Adeboye died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in his sleep, on Wednesday, in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

The statement reads in part: “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss that we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, who went to be with the Lord on May, 4, 2021.

“His life was well lived, as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with the blessings of three children and a wife. Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ, in whom we have the assurance that we will, one day, meet in a place where there is no pain.

“It is the wish of the family to be left alone at this moment, and we pray the Lord to keep you as you honour this humble request. Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, June 9th, 1978 – May 4th, 2021. Remain forever in our heart.”

Find comfort in the scriptures, Buhari tells Adeboye

In his reaction, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said: “President Muhammadu Buhari extends deepest sympathies to the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

“Also commiserating with members of the RCCG on the demise of the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, President Buhari urges them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.”

We share in the grief —Jonathan

Also, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who commiserated with Adeboye, said: “My family and I condole with Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the entire membership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, on the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer, and a much-loved clergyman.

“Though I never knew Pastor Dare personally, I have had cause to meet his father, Pastor Adeboye, and it would seem that the apple did not fall far from the tree. From every account, Pastor Dare lived a life that was a pattern of good works and a credit to the Body of Christ. He was known to emulate the godliness and moral leadership that his father is well known for.

“We share in the grief that naturally comes when such a devout man passes on to eternal glory.”

His demise is painful —Gbaja

On his part, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said: “I was saddened by the news of the demise of Pastor Dare Adeboye. His demise is painful, especially now that we need youths like him to serve as role models to their peers.

Atiku, Saraki commiserate with Adeboye

Similarly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and a former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, commiserated with the RCCG General Overseer over the death of his son, Dare.

Atiku, who wrote on his Twitter handle, said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family of @PastorEAAdeboye in this trying time.

READ ALSO: Presidency: My day will come like Joe Biden’s – Pastor Bakare Also writing via his Twitter handle, former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki said: “My family and I send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Pastor Adeboye, his family and the entire RCCG community over the passing of Pastor Dare Adeboye.

“We pray that the Almighty grants you all the much-needed strength that you need as you mourn this significant loss.”

Akeredolu, Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, mourn

On his part, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said: “This is indeed a big blow to take. Pastor Dare was a promising servant of God. His death in his prime is, to say the least, excruciatingly painful.

“While we condole with Pastor Adeboye, and the entire family of RCCG worldwide on this irreplaceable loss, we urge Pastor Adeboye to take solace in the words of God: “He gives and takes. He is an unquestionable God.”

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, in a condolence message, said: “Our heartfelt condolences to Baba and Mama Adeboye, and the entire members of the RCCG worldwide. We urge them to be consoled by the fact that their departed son made an impact in his short years of existence and is resting in the bosom of the Lord.”

Also mourning, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said: “No doubt the death of a loved one is usually painful as it is irreparable but we must always take solace in God especially if the deceased had lived a good life, just like the late Pastor Dare Adeboye.”

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, who paid a condolence visit on Adeboye, described Dare’s death as heart-wrenching and shocking, saying he was one of the people who had followed the spiritual trajectory of the young pastor in the vineyard of God.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, urged Pastor Adeboye to take solace in the fact that Dare served and died in the service of God.

