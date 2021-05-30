By Olayinka Ajayi The presidency has maintained that in its efforts to contain insurgency President Muhammadu Buhari has bought 26 brand new aircrafts since his election in 2015.

Fielding questions in a monitored programme on Channels Television, ‘Sunday Politics’ yesterday, the presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said: “The military chiefs have been doing a lot of talking in the national assembly, but I will cite an example, we about receiving a dozen of Super Tucano aircraft which are most suitable for fighting the kind of insurgency we are faced with.

Beyond that we also have bought about a dozen, some have been delivered attacking helicopters from Russia and some are still in the line of delivery.

“When President Buhari came, this country didn’t have more than five aircraft, he brought 26, brand new aircraft, and about a dozen are on the way”.

"… this is an old story, was former president Obasanjo not accused of it, they accused president Yaradua and Jonathan. It is every government that comes that is accused of nepotism. The president is conscious of his responsibility to the constitution and to the entire nation. When they are published in full, some of the critics will be embarrassed that their states are the biggest beneficiaries of the appointment the president has made.

“On true federalism, we are on the way as the constitutional review is going on as the national assembly is meeting leadership on the matter” he stated.

