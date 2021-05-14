[FILES] Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed door with Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of Chad’s Transitional Military Council, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Deby, who took over the mantle of leadership in Chad after the death of his father on April 19, 2021, is on one-day official visit to Nigeria.

NAN reliably gathered that Deby’s visit to Nigeria was aimed at formally introducing himself to Buhari, who is considered to be one of the most influential leaders in the West African sub-region and Africa at large.

NAN also reports that the two leaders might use the opportunity of their meeting to deliberate on menace of terrorism and arms proliferation threatening the peace and security of the sub-region.

Nigeria and Chad are sharing sharing boundaries in the Sahel region.

Deby reports that Deby had earlier visited Republic of Niger on May 11.





