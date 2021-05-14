BuhariChad military leaderGeneral Mahamat Idriss DebyNationalNewsNigeria

Buhari In Closed Door Meeting With Chad’s Interim Leader

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed door meeting with General Mahamat Idriss Deby, Chad’s Transitional Military leader in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari received General Deby in the Presidential Villa at about 11:11 am.

The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed.

However, Presidency sources suggested that the visit will harp among others, the need for countries sharing boundaries in the Sahel region to find a permanent solution to the challenges including terrorism and arms proliferation threatening the peace and security of the region.

General Mahamat Deby took over after his father and former President of Chad, Marshal Idris Deby Itno, died of wounds sustained in battle with rebels in April.




