President Muhammadu Buhari, his family members, president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and other Muslim faithful on Thursday observed the Eid prayers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer was held at the fore court of the villa with members of the first family, including the First Lady Aisha Buhari, the president’s children and grandchildren in attendance.

NAN reports that today’s Eid prayer represented another prayer performed at the Villa, as against the usual tradition of going to prayer grounds, in line with the Presidential Steering Committee directive against mass gathering to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Others in attendance at the prayer session included the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the National Security Adviser to the president, retired Babagana Monguno.

Others were the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba and other presidential aides and principal staff of the State House.

In his sermon shortly after the two-raka’at Eid prayer, the Chief Imam of the Aso Rock Mosque, Sheikh Abdulwahid Sulaiman, urged Muslim Ulama to continue to seek God’s forgiveness even beyond the period of the month of Ramadan.

He also stressed the need for political, religious and traditional leaders to be fair and just in their dealings with the citizens.



