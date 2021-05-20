President Muhammadu Buhari has paid glowing tribute to a renowned professor of Education and composer of the National Pledge, Prof. Felicia Adebola Adedoyin, saying her patriotic fervour will be remembered anytime the national pledge is recited.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday, Buhari asserted that the thoughtful and solemn words of the National Pledge by the iconic composer had become an invocation to every citizen of the country to serve our fatherland with faithfulness, loyalty and honesty.

He said Nigerians would continue to honour the memory of the legend, who in 33 words, gave Nigerians a timeless promise to keep for the nation.

The President also extended his commiseration to the Adedoyin family, friends and associates, as well as the government and people of Oyo State on the passing of the academic and writer, whose immense works will remain indelible in our minds.

He prayed God to grant the departed eternal rest.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...