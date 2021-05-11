President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over a closed-door security meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting currently ongoing is holding at the Conference Hall located in the Office of the First Lady.

It is expected that the prevailing security situation in the country would form the crux of deliberations.

Meanwhile, the security meeting today is coming as a follow-up on the previous ones, held on Friday, April 30th, 2021, and continued on Monday, 4th of May respectively.

Attending the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Also attending are Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema; Minister of Defense, Major-General Bashir Magashi (rtd); and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Others are the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo.

The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba; Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General Samuel Adebayo are also attending.





