The sack of the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman is to give room for unfettered investigation of the organization, the presidency has said.

Earlier, The Street Journal had reported how Bala-Usman was sacked from her high profile job, and the announcement of her replacement in the person of Mohammed Kolo.

The development came following President Buhari’s approval of the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the NPA Management.

The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary.

A statement signed by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday, said other members of the panel will be appointed by the minister.

Like this: Like Loading...