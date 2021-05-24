Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday spoke with Mrs Fati Ibrahim Attahiru, the wife of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and the spouses of the other deceased officers (through her) to again console them over the death of their loved ones.

In the telephone conversation with Mrs Attahiru, the president hailed the sacrifices of the military men who lost their lives and the Armed Forces in general.

He said Nigerians would continue to ”appreciate and support the fearlessness with which our courageous soldiers are confronting the threats facing the nation”.

He described Attahiru as an outstanding soldier and an institution builder, who fought valiantly for Nigeria until he breathed his last.

The president gave the grieving families assurances that the nation would never forget the supreme sacrifice of their spouses.

He urged them to take solace in the surge of extraordinary feelings of emotions across regions, religions and tribes all over the country in appreciation of their sacrifices.

The president had earlier given directives to the Defence Headquarters and the Ministry of Defence to do everything a government could do to provide comfort and ease the hardships of the families of the deceased.

He prayed to almighty God to repose their souls and grant their families the fortitude to bear the losses.

Mrs Attahiru, on behalf of the rest of the families, thanked the president for the love and care he has shown to them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Attahiru and 10 other officers died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday evening.

