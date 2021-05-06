President Muhammadu Buhari —Approves panel to investigate her

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

The President has also approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman step aside while the investigation is carried out. Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu late last night.

According to the statement, “The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary.

“Other members of the panel will be appointed by the Minister.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

