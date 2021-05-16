President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to meet the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, over concerns of insecurity in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions. The President, who will be departing Abuja today, is to attend a four-day African Finance Summit in the French capital, Paris, during which he is expected to meet with Mr. Macron on security matters.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the Summit will also be focused on reviewing the African economy, following shocks from the Coronavirus pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burdens.

The statement further said the Summit, to be hosted by President Macron, would draw major stakeholders in the global financial institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

During the visit, President Buhari will also discuss political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking the spread of COVID-19, with more research and vaccines, with President Macron.

Before returning to Nigeria, President Buhari will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire will accompany the President.

Others include National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.



