Gimba Kumo Embattled former son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Gimba Kumo, has stated that he was never invited by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission, ICPC, before he was declared wanted for alleged misappropriation of $65m while he was Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, FMBN.

Mr Kumo, in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, dated May 18, 2021, titled Re: Declaration of Mallam Gimba Yau Kumo, OON, as a Wanted Person in National Dailies, Social Media, and the ICPC Website’

Recall that the ICPC had last Thursday declared Kumo wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola over the alleged fraud. In the notice signed by its Spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, the ICPC urged the public to provide information about the whereabouts of the wanted persons.

The letter signed by his lawyer, Chief O.U Orji, and Uwem Umoawan, read in part, “We were reliably informed by our client that he was never served with any official invitation in line with Section 29, 30, 31, and 32 of the ICPC Act, 2000.

“Since he left the FMBN, his private office and home address are well known to the public as both the DSS and the EFCC have also effected service/invitation to him personally which he honoured without any hesitation on the same issues as he does not have anything to hide.”

Kumo accused the ICPC of violating its own Act by declaring him wanted without following due process

He noted that he had already been investigated by the Department of State Services, DSS, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the report had been sent to President Buhari.

The former FMBN boss said the decision to declare him wanted seemed like a witch-hunt hence the hurry by the ICPC.

The letter further read, “Suffice it to be noted that the same allegations were dully investigated by the DSS and the EFCC and reports have been sent to the President. All the documents ranging from the invitation letters and our client’s reply with the documentary proofs will be found if demanded.

“Sir, it is instructive to ask why the witch-hunt? Why the hurry to declare our client wanted? Why the publication without properly inviting our client in accordance with the law? What actually is the aim behind these investigations having been investigated by the DSS and EFCC on the same subject matter?”

Kumo said he was ready to approach the ICPC the moment he is properly served with an invitation.

