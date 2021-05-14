Gimba Kumo, a son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari has been declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC) over alleged misappropriation of $65 million National Housing Funds.

ICPC spokesman said Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola are also wanted over the alleged fraud.

Kumo, a former managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, had in 2016 married Fatima, the president’s daughter, in Daura, Katsina State.

“The persons whose pictures appear above, Mr Tarry Rufus, Mr Gimba Yau Kumo and Mr. Bola Ogunsola, are hereby declared WANTED by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of Sixty Five Million dollars ($65,000,000),” Ogugua said.

The Nigerian Senate committee on public accounts in April 2021 summoned Kumo to explain the alleged irregular award of N3 billion contract when he was still at the bank.

The committee issued the summons following a query raised in a 2015-2018 report by the office of the auditor-general of the federation (AuGF) against the FMBN.

According to the report, the contract was awarded in four phases and was overpaid to the tune of N3,045,391,531.97.

ICPC urged members of the public to provide information about the whereabouts of Buhari’s son-in-law and the wanted persons.

“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station, or call ICPC toll-free lines: 0803-123-0280, 0803-123-0281, 0803-123-0282, 0705-699-0190, 0705-699-0191 and 0800-CALL-ICPC (0800-2255-4272) or send an email to info@icpc.gov.ng,” Ogugua said.





