By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and governor of Yobe state, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has denied any rift with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan in the lead up to the 2023 presidential election.

The governor who was reacting to a newspaper report (not Saturday Vanguard) to the effect that he has issues with Lawan who is equally from the state, described the report as “regrettable, unimaginable, false, delusive, fallacious and a misleading figment of somebody’s imagination”.

Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press and Media Affairs to Gov. Buni in a statement on Friday said there are “satanic plans being orchestrated by some mischievous elements to cause disaffection to distract the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party from the onerous task of rebuilding the party and, to discredit the President Muhammadu Buhari led government”.

Also read: N4.4bn NASS Funds Probe: Direct your grievances to appropriate c’ttee, Senate replies SERAP He said, “for the avoidance of doubt, there is no any disagreement as a grain of wheat between their Excellencies the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the Executive Governor of Yobe state who doubles as Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni.

“They have remained good brothers in a very good relationship with a common goal of contributing to the development of their state, party and country.

“His Excellency the Governor of Yobe and Chairman APC Caretaker committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, wish to make it abundantly clear that he is heavily preoccupied with the task of governance of his state and rebuilding the party.

“It amounts to insubordination for any loyal party member to start canvassing for any political office two years into the tenure of a sitting President from the party.

“It should be noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has two more years to complete his tenure, it is compulsory on the party and every loyal member to support him and the APC administration. We cannot contemplate anything outside the set plans of the party”, he added.

