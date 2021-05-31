[FILES] Sunday Dare. Photo/TWITTER/NIGERIAFMYS

Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has joined President Muhammadu Buhari in congratulating Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare, who celebrated his 55th birthday on Saturday. In a congratulatory message addressed to Dare and signed by its president, Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, the CAA said Dare embodies ‘the kind of leadership Africa is yearning for and I look forward to working with you in moulding a better future for Africa in general and Nigeria in particular.’

The CAA president wished the Sports Minister many more years in health, prosperity and happiness, adding he shares in President Buhari’s commendation of Mr. Dare.

“I follow in the lead of His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in expressing the same sentiment that you bring ‘positive energy’ in leading Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, especially through your dedication for Nigeria to host the ‘22nd edition of the African Athletics Championships’ that will provide African athletes with a platform to qualify for the Olympic Games.”

Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has described the sports minister as the best thing that has happened to track and field in recent years.

A congratulatory message signed by Secretary-General, Prince Adisa Beyioku, on behalf of the executive board of the federation, hailed Dare for his reforms in sports, particularly track and field where a new order of honesty and transparency is being enthroned.



