Janet Osemudiamen

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved seven stadiums to host Nigeria’s home games in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to Soccernet, the CAF and FIFA approved stadiums include the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt and the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Others are the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin and the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The first round of African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off in May with the Super Eagles drawn alongside Cape Verde, Central African Republic, and Liberia in the first phase of qualifying.

The Eagles kick start their campaign at home to Liberia on 4 June and will decide which of the seven stadiums to host the game.

The three-time African champions returned to Lagos for the first time in a decade in March when they played Lesotho in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers and they have also played in Benin and Asaba in recent times.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers will see forty teams in ten groups of four battle for the chance to qualify for the last phase.

Group winners will face off in a straight knockout for one of five slots at what will be the first-ever World Cup to be held in November.

Like this: Like Loading...