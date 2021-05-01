There are many things Airtel does well. Competitive prices, endearing packages and of course, television commercials that do more than selling the telecommunication giants.

Who could forget the award-winning The In-laws series, starring Abdulateef Adedimeji and Benita Essien, that regaled us with anecdotes about everyday extended Nigerian family, and its spinoff Amaka Must Go?

And now, Airtel has debuted a new TVC that may outdo The In-laws. Enters The Rainmaker.

A 10-second teaser earlier released by Airtel created a big buzz about the commercial with many wondering if the trailer was for a blockbuster movie.

It may not be a movie, but with two highly-respected Nollywood actors, Jude Kosoko and Jude Chukwuka, leading the line, the TVC is nothing short of a blockbuster.

It tells the story of a village rainmaker, played by Chukwuka, who fails continuously to prevent rain from dispersing the king (Kosoko) and a joyful crowd from celebrating at a village square.

Apart from telling consumers that it is only Airtel that will not rain on their parade, what is more important about the commercial is that it taps into Nigeria’s cultural diversity.

Different aspects of the Nigerian culture are on display in the two-minute commercial.

Dance, traditional fashion, including the use of local fabrics like aso-oke and accessories like beads, drums and other musical instruments show how diverse the Nigerian cultures are.

One interesting thing to note is the fact that the king does not really belong to a particular tribe: his crown is made up of leather (which signifies the prevalence of tannery in northern Nigeria). Other accessories such as the beaded fly whisk and short staff are from different cultures.

However, different tribes are conspicuously celebrated in the brilliant commercial.

