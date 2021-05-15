Photography no doubt, has offered a whole new way of following fashion trends and shows. Hence, Tecno a global premier mobile phone brand has excited fans with its latest release in the Camon series, the Tecno Camon 17.

The brand treated fans to a first of its kind fashion-focused launch show, bringing to life the beauty of the smartphone series for the stylish, trendy and modern consumer.

Titled ‘Rise of The Selfie’, the launch highlighted thought-provoking subjects surrounding the rise of selfie and the selfie generation’s needs. It also dived into its history and why it has become such an essential feature.

For the fashion show, Kunle Afolayan, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Bibyonce, Yolanda Okereke and Unlimited LA all introduced the audience to the camera power of the Camon 17 which allows users control their own images by taking photos that showcase the best of themselves. Fitted with the most updated functions, the smartphone also use the next generation TAIVOS 2.0 to optimise camera settings based on user’s scenery changes.

The super powerful camera modules bring users unprecedented clear photography experiences as each camera lens has its own mission and outstanding feature, truly living up to the users’ expectation that each picture could be a masterpiece.

The innovative launch event also explore the story of selfie reflects the rising brand horizon to exert more effort on industrial, social, and humanistic care rather than the product only.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...