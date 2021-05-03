By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Sunday, rejoiced with Rev. Israel Akanji who was inaugurated the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention.

CAN’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola Esq. The statement quoted the CAN President as describing the development as “rancor-free and democratic”.

It reads, “We rejoice with the Baptist Convention for the smooth transition from our President, His Eminence, Rev Samson Ayokunle to the Pastor of First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, Rev (Dr) Israel Adelani Akanji.

“It was also chaos-free and devoid of any litigation. We call on the political class to learn from the Church so that our electoral system would be free of manipulations, bloodletting, and litigation.

“The position is all-encompassing because the Nigerian Baptist Convention’s President is expected to operate at the local, state, national, regional, continental, and global levels. It is our expectation that Rev Dr. Israel Akanji will not let down the Baptist Convention, CAN, and the Kingdom of God.”

