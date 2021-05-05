Canada has authorized the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15.

According to BBC, it is the first country in the world to authorise the use of the vaccine for people that age.

The country’s health ministry made the ruling based on data from phase three clinical trials on children that age.

“The department determined that this vaccine is safe and effective when used in this younger age group,” Supriya Sharma, a senior adviser at the ministry said.

Sharma said Pfizer, which is working with German partner BioNTech, would be required to provide information on the safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine in the 12 to 15 age group

Last month, Pfizer said trials of its vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 showed 100% efficacy and strong immune response.

Children’s risk of becoming very ill or dying with Covid-19 is tiny, and throughout the pandemic, they have very rarely needed hospital treatment.

Canada’s federal government has bought tens of millions of doses of vaccines but critics complain the pace of inoculation is lagging amid bottlenecks in the 10 provinces, which are responsible for administering the doses.

About 20 per cent of the 1,249,950 cases of COVID-19 in Canada have been reported in people under the age of 19. Canada has also recorded 24,396 deaths.

