The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has eulogised the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, for his legacy within a short period at the helm of affairs at the Nigerian Army. Amao stated this at the funeral service in honour of the fallen heroes, at the NAF Protestant Church, Airport Road, on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the entire Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Nigerian Army (NA), Armed Forces and indeed the entire nation, were still in shock and grieve of the officer’s sad end.

He commiserated the families of the deceased army chief and other officers who died with him for the tragic loss.

“The late Army Chief was not only my course mate but colleague and counterpart, friend of close to four decades, whom I have so much confidence in.

“His death and others have left us in the military and the entire country in palpable shock and grieve and a monumental lost indeed.

“However, as members of the armed forces of Nigeria, we must be consoled by the legacy they left behind and all the sacrifice they have paid in the service of our father land.

“We must, therefore, continue to remember them and never let their sacrifice be in vain. We must also endeavour to emulate their selflessness, courage and commitment in the defence of the country.”

The CAS, however, noted that the event offered the military personnel as well as Nigerians the opportunity for sober reflection.

He expressed optimism that the country would continue to pray for them, and would forever remember, particularly their doggedness in keeping the country together as one indivisible entity.

“To the family of the deceased, I know that in times like this, no amount of comfort can console you, my prayer for you however, is to give solace in God who is the greatest comforter.

“I therefore, encourage you to seek solace in Him, and be consoled as the entire nation is strongly behind you.

“We pray that these amiable officers who have laid down their lives in the services of their fatherland be granted eternal rest.

“On our part, we shall do all that is necessary to mitigate whatever hardship you are facing.”

The Chaplain of Roman Catholic chapel, NAF Base, Rev. Father, Philips Kwashau, prayed God almighty grant the repose eternal rest.

“Their sacrifices in making sure that the country remained one indivisible entity shall not be in vain. May He grant us the courage to stand in the face of evil and defend our fatherland.

“May He also grant us the courage to answer our name in the uncertainties and we know that the almighty God is with us and grant the souls of our departed brothers and colleagues eternal rest in heaven.”

Also, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustafa, also prayed that the repose of their souls rest in the bosom hands of the almighty God.

Mustafa prayed that God almighty grant the Nigerian Armed Forces, the families of the deceased, as well as the entire country the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable lost.



