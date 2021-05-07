Unknown gunmen, suspected to be armed robbers, on Thursday evening, attacked a bullion van at Elemosho along the Akure-Ondo expressway in Ondo East local government area, carting away with an undisclosed sum of money.

An eyewitness who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the robbers waylaid and attacked the bullion van belonging to a commercial bank as it headed towards Akure at about 5:00 p.m.

A witness said the armed robbery, which lasted for about 20 minutes, recorded three casualties, adding that villagers abandoned their homes and ran into the bush for safety as sporadic gunshots rented the air.

The witness said:

“The robbers came to the scene in a Lexus car and waylaid the convoy, riddled two out of the three vehicles in the convoy with bullets.

“They shot three people before they ran away into the bush. One of the victims was alive while it was not sure whether the other two survived.”

“Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, were invited to the scene and took one victim to the hospital,” the eyewitness added.

Reacting to the development, the Commander of the Amotekun team, Adetunji Adeleye, who confirmed the attack, said the police took one of the injured persons to the hospital.

He also said nobody was killed in the attack.

A spokesman of the police command in Ondo, Tee-Leo Ikoro, added that the robbers took off before the security operatives arrived on the scene.

Mr Ikoro explained that the command had commenced investigation into the robbery, indicating that detectives are on the trail of the criminals.

