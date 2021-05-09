Meghan Markle | Photo GettyImages

Amusing stories were the order of the week. Some leaving a huge chunk of the world’s population quite disappointed and questioning the meaning of love, and others some completely unheard of. Catch up on the trendy stories of last week: The fruits of the womb

A 25-year-old Malian woman, Halima Cisse gave birth to nonuplets in Morocco, and all nine babies are “doing well”. She was initially believed to have been carrying septuplets. Mali’s health ministry said in a statement that Cisse had given birth to five girls and four boys by Caesarean section. Her ultrasound examinations conducted in both Mali and Morocco had suggested that Cisse was carrying seven babies. They are due to return home in several weeks, she added. Before now, doctors had been concerned about Cisse’s health, as well as her babies’ chances of survival.

Shatters in the kingdom

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife and fellow philanthropist Melinda are divorcing after a 27-year marriage. In a 2019 Netflix documentary series, he described his wife as “truly an equal partner,” while she looked back on some of their first interactions to call him “funny and very high-energy.” Melinda Gates, 56, met Bill at Microsoft in 1987, shortly after she joined the tech firm, and the pair married in 1994. With a joint fortune estimated at $130 billion, people on Twitter were alarmed as soon as the word got out because of the effects on the financial and health markets. We wish them peace at this time.

Millennial of the year

Still, on the financial market, a Russian-Canadian programmer has officially been crowned the world’s youngest crypto billionaire. Vitalik Buterin, 27, reached billionaire status after digital currency Ethereum surged above a $3,000 price mark. The college dropout who started Eth in 2015 holds 333,000 Ether coins, which is now worth an astonishing $1.029 billion. At the time of writing, his visionary project boasts a huge market cap of about $350 billion, which is bigger than The Bank of America, the country’s second-largest bank. Interestingly, his father, who ran a small software startup, introduced him to bitcoin in 2011.

New believer

*Ahem! Somebody should hallelujah* Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile, best known for her award-winning Afropop song “Kedike”, has ditched secular music. Chidinma’s announcement coincided with her 30th birthday. On a video reel, she wrote, “MY NAME IS MINISTER CHIDINMA EKILE. I’M A CRUSADER OF THE GOSPEL OF JESUS. I’M A CRUSADER OF THE GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST.” She further wrote that the devil had been winning for too long and it was time to take a stance. “Right now is the time to work for my father,” she wrote in part.

In a faraway land…

Meghan Markle has written a children’s book called The Bench, which is inspired by Prince Harry and her one-year-old son Archie. The Duchess of Sussex said the book would explore the ‘special bond between father and son’ as ‘seen through a mother’s eyes’. She wrote that the book, The Bench, “started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born.” Also in the works is an audiobook edition. Fingers crossed. The story is set for release on June 8.

