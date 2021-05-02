Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi

The past week was a mix of celebrations and shaming; from historic wins at the Oscars to celebrities being called out for their speech and actions. Here is a rundown of the events of last week:

Head To Head

Yoruba Actor Iyabo Ojo and her colleague Yomi Fabiyi have gone head to head over their different stance on the defilement case of their peer, 48-year-old Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, who was arrested for defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Fabiyi, demanding evidence first, shared a cryptic message on his IG page urging his colleagues not to be in a hurry to crucify Baba Ijesha. He added that they should first ensure that law enforcement officers have done their investigation.

This did not go well with Iyabo Ojo, who without mincing words slammed the actor for sympathising with Baba Ijesha.

Historic Wins

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony was held on Sunday. And it was a night of historic wins. Chloé Zhao won the best director for “Nomadland,” becoming the first woman of colour to win the award, and the second woman ever to win. (Kathryn Bigelow was the first, for “The Hurt Locker.”)

Yuh-Jung Youn became the first Korean actress to win an acting Oscar, for her supporting role in “Minari.” Daniel Kaluuya won his first Oscars in the best supporting actor category for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

At 83 years old, Anthony Hopkins became the oldest winner in an acting category.

Pop Rastaman

Canadian popstar Justin Bieber was accused of cultural appropriation after he shared pictures of himself sporting new dreadlocks.

Bieber premiered the controversial hairdo on Sunday on his Instagram page with a poolside snap with his wife Hailey. And the next day, he shared another photo of himself in a checkered shirt and a pink pearl necklace.

But the “Sorry” singer’s new hairstyle did not go well with many social media users who wasted no time in dragging the singer by his hair.

Power Mama

American magazine on Monday named Burna Boy’s mom, Bose Ogulu one of the ‘International Power Players’ for 2021.

On her excerpt, Billboard wrote that, “Amid the pandemic, Ogulu co-executive-produced, released and promoted the Twice As Tall album from Nigeria’s breakout global star Burna Boy (real name Damini Ogulu)… Bose has set up a publishing company through Spaceship Collective to enable Africans to own their own catalogs “so that the authenticity of our stories, our glory, our culture is sustained,” she says, “and we are empowered.””

Silent regrets

Nigerian singer J Martins on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 appealed to the former president of the country, Goodluck Jonathan to forgive Nigerians for all they did to him during his tenure.

In a lengthy post shared via his Instagram page, the music icon lamented at the almost non-existent freedom of speech that the country once enjoyed during Jonathan’s tenure.

“Jonathan Oh Jonathan the freedom of speech we all enjoyed during your stay in office as president of Nigeria is no longer available, yes we never valued it then sir,” he wrote.

