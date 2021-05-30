This picture taken on January 10, 2021 released from North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 11, 2021 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang. (Photo by – / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) / South Korea OUT /

Phew! People around the world will admit that a lot went down the past week. With plenty of drama, it was definitely one week that made us desperate for good news.

Catch up on all the drama that made headlines:

Caged [Part 2]

Months after pop music was likened to “slavery” and punishments for possessing music videos of South Koreans were toughened, North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, has banned skinny jeans, as well as other “non-socialist” haircuts because of his fears of ‘decadent’ Western influences among North Koreans youths.

It appears that there are concerns that these fashion style would lead to capitalistic urges among young people causing the country to “eventually collapse like a damp wall.” Besides the “non-socialist” haircuts such as Spikey and dyed hair, no one is allowed to have nose or ear piercings or wear T-shirts with slogans. Oops!

Bad Boy Timz

Award-winning artiste and “loading” crooner, Bad Boy Timz (actual names; Olorunyomi Oloruntimilehin) is taking his former record label, Anonymous music, to court. This legal letter is a reaction to a video that was published on social media blogs by the record label. It showed the artiste in handcuffs and the headlines stated that the artiste was allegedly arrested for terminating his contract with the record label and defrauding them. Now the music star is demanding an apology and the sum of 200,000,000 (Two Hundred Million Naira) as damages for the publication of the offensive videos.

Speaking about trouble…

Gray, 27, who played Hakeem Lyon on the Fox TV series, Empire, entered a guilty plea in his domestic violence case this week. Gray was arrested on domestic violence charges in July last year after a bruised woman said her husband had assaulted her for “several hours”.

Although he has been sentenced to 10 days in county jail, he gets three years probation, will not be allowed to consume illegal drugs, pay restitution to his victim, enrol in a domestic violence offender treatment program, and not allowed to possess any kind of firearm during his probation.

Cultural appropriation

Justin Bieber | Image: Instagram/justinbieber

Justin Bieber showed off his fresh cut to Instagram, one month after he was accused of cultural appropriation for styling his hair in dreadlocks.

On April 25, Bieber got people talking when he debuted dreadlocks for a second time, to mixed reviews. Some of Bieber’s famous friends complimented the hairstyle, while many fans criticised the look.

Recall that last year, Bieber took to social media promising to “be part of the much-needed change” to speak up about racial injustice. A part of what he wrote reads that he is “inspired by Black culture. I have benefited off of Black culture.”

You can’t see who?!

Ooh, fans are definitely seeing John Cena and calling him out on his actions. The WWE and Fast & Furious 9” star made a U-turn apologising to Chinese fans after he called Taiwan a “country” and sparked outrage in the world’s largest film market.

Despite his apology and reiteration of his respect for China, social media users appeared only partially appeased.

“Please say ‘Taiwan is part of China’ in Chinese, or we won’t accept it,” said a displeased fan. Another lamented the American’s apparent lack of knowledge that “Taiwan is an integral part of China”. Well, we’d see how that plays out.