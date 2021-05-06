The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has suspended the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka from church activities for one month for meddling in political issues, especially with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to reports, Mbaka was asked to go on a suspension effective May 3, 2021, after being summoned by his Gracious Callistus Valentine Onaga, the diocesan bishop.

It would be recalled that Mbaka had asked Buhari to resign or be impeached over his inability to tackle growing insecurity in the country, a development that sparked controversy between him and the presidency.

The presidency had said Mbaka was blackmailing Buhari because he was denied a government contract.

Following reports of Mbaka going missing on Wednesday, his church members took to the streets of Enugu to protest, seeking his release.

The protesting members also vandalized the home of Bishop Onaga on allegations that he was conniving with the government to arrest Mbaka.

The Street Journal earlier reported that things, however, took a twist on Wednesday afternoon as Fr. Mbaka reappeared, a development that prompted his supporters to take to the street in jubilation.

As Mbaka drove through the streets of Enugu in the company of some police operatives, a video captured him waving at those who were protesting his alleged disappearance through the roof of the moving car.

Explaining his whereabouts to his concerned followers, Fr. Mbaka said the Enugu Catholic Bishop, was responsible for his disappearance.

He accused Onaga of conniving with others to detain him because he spoke favorably about the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Mbaka said he was only released because the adoration faithful protested his unexplained disappearance.

He said a lot of issues were presented against him after which the Church leadership told him that he would remain indoors for one month, a period that would allow him to pray and meditate over his activities.

“Are you the owner of my mouth? You can’t tell me who to bless? If you are not happy that I blessed someone, you have your own mouth, you can curse the person.

“They didn’t treat me in a pastoral way and I was asking am I being punished for what?

“They said it was a meeting, but even before I reached the Bishop’s house, conclusions had already been made. What happened to me was like the day I was shot on the road.

“Unfortunately for them, even before the meeting, a woman was already going around bragging that the Bishop will call me for a meeting, and that I was going to leave my house here for 30 days, and that after the 30 days, I would be sent to Rome, and Adoration ministry will be closed.

“In a time and cases like this, don’t give me a punishment that will cause troubles for us because I’m not alone,” Mbaka said at the Adoration ground in Enugu.

