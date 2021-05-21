Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, Malunfashi, Katsina State and abducted a priest, and also killed another.

It was gathered that the bandits invaded the church parish around 11pm on Thursday, May 20, and started shooting in the air, leaving some people injured.

The late priest identified as Rev. Fr. Alphonsus Yashim Bello was said to have resisted abduction but the armed men overpowered him and whisked him away alongside an elderly priest, Rev Father Joe Keke.

The lifeless body of Fr. Alphonsus Bello was found abandoned in the farmland behind the Catechetical Training School, Malunfashi on Friday morning.

According to Premium Times, Mr. Isah, a police superintendent, said operatives of the command responded to a distress call from the church after the incident, went on the trail of the bandits only to stumble on Mr. Bello’s body.

The communications director, Diocese of Sokoto, Fr Chris Omotosho, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

“Last night (20/05/2021) One of our parishes St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church Malunfashi, Katsina state was attacked by unknown gunmen. Two priests were kidnapped, Frs Joe Keke and Alphonsus Bello. Fr Joe Keke the former parish priest, now in residence is in his late 70s. Fr Alphonsus Bello (parish priest) is in his 30s,” the statement reads.

“This morning the body of Fr Alphonsus was found lifeless in the farmland behind the Catechetical Training School, Malunfashi. The whereabouts of Fr. Joe Keke is still unknown. No contact has been made thus far.”

