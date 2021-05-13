The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Thursday, felicitated with all Muslim faithful in the country on the successful celebration of the 2021 Eid-el Fitr.

The Christian body also seized the opportunity to call on the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, to caution Islamic extremists against violence and terrorism.

In a statement by Daramola Bade Joseph, CAN’s General Secretary, the association stressed that they will not relent in promoting religious tolerance among Nigerians.

The association also prayed that the prayers and supplications of all Muslim be answered as the Ramadan season for the year ended on Wednesday.

The statement made available to Vanguard read:

“The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is rejoicing with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and all Muslims in the country as they celebrate the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan. We wish you all Ramadan Mubarak.

“We, however, appeal to the leadership of NSCIA to continue to advise and caution the extremists who are not well-grounded in the faith and whose wicked and ungodly actions are giving bad names to Islam. It is trite to know that no godly person will engage in the promotion of violence, kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism or identify with the perpetrators.

“We pray that the aftermath of this year Ramadan will usher in peace and unity into the country. We recognise and appreciate the ‘efforts’ that are being made by the Police and other security agencies towards ensuring peaceful celebrations.

“CAN will not relent in promoting religious tolerance, peace and unity in our country in collaboration with NSCIA genuinely. We remain partners in peace making. Let us continue working together for peace, unity and progress of the country.”

The association also commiserated with families and victims of extremists attack, especially those who were bereaved with current happenings in the country.

