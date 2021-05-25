The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has urged bandits and those living in the bushes to drop their arms and embrace the apex bank’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

He made this remark when responding to questions at the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting held on Tuesday, May 25, The Cable reports .

Now in its fifth year, the ABP is the CBN intervention programme for farmers aimed at boosting food production in the country.

According to the CBN, APB which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 17, 2015, is “intended to create a linkage between anchor companies involved in the processing and smallholder farmers of the required key agricultural commodities

The program entails the provision of farm inputs in kind and cash for farm labor to smallholder farmers to boost production of these commodities, stabilize inputs supply to agro-processors and address the country’s negative balance of payments on food.

In March 2021, the apex bank said 3.8 million farmers have benefited from it, and N554.61 billion has been disbursed to the beneficiaries.

Emefiele said there is interconnectivity between security and economy.

“If you want an economy to grow, the level of insecurity must be low because if there is a high level of insecurity like what we see today, the economy will suffer,” Emefiele said.

He said security institutions are doing their best to tackle insecurity in the country.

“Efforts are now targeted at southeastern and northeastern parts of the country. About three years ago, the federal government and the United States signed a pact that resulted in a government-to-government acquisition of military equipment,” he added.

“Out of which, we are expecting 12 fighter planes that would help us solve our insecurity. I am aware that six of them are coming to the country in the month of July and August.

“I, therefore, would like to appeal to our brothers, who decide that they want to live in bushes and forests that they should please, begin to retreat, drop their arms and come and embrace the anchor borrowers’ programme.

“If they do so, it will help them, if they choose not to do so, they will be confronted by the security as this battle continues.

“I am optimistic before the end of the year, around the year of the end, the security challenges confronting the country will substantially abate.”

