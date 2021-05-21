Players featuring in the 43rd Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis Open Championship have more than the prize money to battle for, the organisers have said.

Apart from the N1 million prize money for men and women singles winners, the successful players will also get the opportunity to represent the country at two major championships in the U.S.

Yesterday, the organisers unveiled the programme for the championship, which served off same day and will run till May 29 at the package ‘B’ of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.



According to CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, who represented CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, “winners of this year’s tournaments are expected to represent Nigeria at the Billie Jean Cup Tournament slated for June 15 to 20 and June 21 to 26, 2021 respectively.”



He said the CBN Senior Championship will hold in various categories, including the men’s singles, the women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and the wheelchair categories in both men’s and women’s singles.

The qualifying rounds of the event started yesterday and will end on Sunday, while the main draws will serve off on Monday.





