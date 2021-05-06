The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it would not allow the importation of maize into the country and would do what was necessary to frustrate any effort in that direction.

Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele stated this in Katsina State.

He said it was better for the country to strive to produce what it consumes instead of importing the same.

Emefiele said local production of what is consumed ensured teeming youths were provided with employment, as well as wealth generation for the country.

He spoke at the Ahmadu Na-Funtua stadium in the state capital, for the commissioning of the first maize pyramid in the country and the launch of the 2020/2021 dry season farming in the state.

The event, which was in partnership with the Maize Association of Nigeria, had the governors Jigawa Mohammed Abubakar and Kebbi state Atiku Bagudu in attendance.

Emefiele assured that the ban would not lead to a price increase of the commodity, adding that government has at least 100,000 metric tonnes of maize in its reserve which would help moderate price.

The apex bank boss, however, called on youths to take advantage of existing government initiatives that promote agriculture and entrepreneurship, to generate wealth and create employment.

He commended the efforts of the Maize Association of Nigeria, in its effort at promoting the federal government’s anchor borrower programme on maize production.

Governor Aminu Masari, who lauded the Maize Association of Nigeria for co-hosting the event, also commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort at the efforts at reviving the country’s agricultural sector.





