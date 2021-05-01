Not done, Baba Ijesha, while engaging in the act, was also seen licking the fingers on the left hand of the victim and caressing the minor’s legs and thighs with his left hand. In an apparent effort to sexually arouse the minor, Omiyinka was seen lifting the victim’s dress as he caressed the minor’s body who was dressed in a sleeveless gown as she sat on a sofa in Princess’s residence.

Shortly after Princess stepped out, Omiyinka, who also sat beside the victim on the same sofa, was seen using his hand to caress the victim’s left arm.

Before Omiyinka started the act, the comedienne was seen leaving her apartment with three others, leaving Omiyinka and the victim in the parlour to see off the guests.

After Adekanya left the apartment, Omiyinka was shown by the footage searching the rooms. Some minutes later, Omiyinka kissed the minor’s arm, hugged and caressed her body as they sat on the sofa. However, the victim, who was uncomfortable by Omiyinka’s advances, quickly disentangled herself from the actor’s grip.

Omiyinka was again seen in the footage, standing with the victim in the parlour, hugging the minor and using his two hands to caress the victim’s buttocks. The victim, however, disengaged herself from Omiyinka, who clung to her. Afterwards, Omiyinka was seen using both hands to caress the minor’s head.

The footage also showed him bending the victim to a corner on the sofa and kissing the minor. Again, the 14-year-old girl disengaged herself from Baba Ijesha’s grip who wore a white shirt, a pair of blue jeans and a hat.

From the footage assessed by Punch, there was no part that showed Omiyinka defiling the minor. Meanwhile, Baba Ijesha was seen in another footage remorsefully pleading to Princess, and some other persons, who reportedly caught him sexually assaulting the minor in the parlour.

“Please forgive me, I am sorry. I know I have offended but please forgive me. I beg you in the name of God, please forgive me. You tried for me, you don’t deserve this. I don’t know what went wrong with me, forgive me. If you want to take me away (to Panti), let me just kill myself. I know I have done what is wrong, but please, forgive me,” Baba Ijesha said in the footage while being interrogated by Princess and others.

Following a public outcry against the decision to release Omiyinka on bail, some of Baba Ijesha’s colleague, including Iyabo Ojo, Princess, among others, protested at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, against the likely release of the comedian.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, while parading some suspects at the command headquarters in the Ikeja area of the state, on Thursday, said Baba Ijesha would remain in custody pending the legal advice from the Ministry of Justice.

Reacting to the development on Friday, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Team said it was actively following up on Baba Ijesha’s case, adding that necessary support had been provided to the complainant.

The statement read in part, “This is to inform members of the public that the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Team is actively following up on the Baba Ijesha’s case, we are also in direct contact with the complainant with a view to providing the necessary support.

“We confirm that the duplicate case file has been forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice. For the avoidance of doubt, the following allegations are being considered:

“Sexual Assault by Penetration- S 261 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 punishable by Life imprisonment. Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration-S262 of the Criminal law, punishable by 14 years imprisonment. Sexual Assault- S263 of the Criminal Law, punishable by 3 years imprisonment. Indecent treatment of a child- S135 of the Criminal Law punishable by seven years imprisonment.

“We have absolute confidence in the criminal justice system, as well as social support structures in Lagos State in ensuring justice is served in this matter and most importantly, the survivor receives the relevant support on her journey towards healing.

“We, therefore, use this medium to reiterate Lagos State Government’s position of zero tolerance to all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and our firm commitment in ensuring justice for survivors.”