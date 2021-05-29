Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, inspecting a quarter guard, during his assumption of duty at the Army headquarters in Abuja…yesterday PHOTO: NAN

• Army Chief Assumes Office, Meets With PSOs, Commanders

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, yesterday, played host to the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, in his office at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

The CDS congratulated Yahaya on his appointment as the 22nd COAS, describing it as a well deserved appointment.

He also wished him a successful tenure in office, as he assumes command, urging him to build on the legacy of his predecessor, the late Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, particularly in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

The COAS was accompanied on the visit by the Chief of Policy and Plans Headquarters Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Benjamin Ahanotu.

Highlight of the visit was the CDS’ presentation of Nigerian Army flag to the new COAS.

Subsequently, Yahaya assumed office at the Army Headquarters. He was received by a handful of Army Generals at the Quarter Guard, where he inspected a Guard of Honour.

He later met with Principal Staff Officers (PSO) and Commanders, including Ahanotu and other members of Course 35 and 36.

He is a member of 37 Regular Course and it was speculated that serving members of Course 35, 36 and 37 might be asked to proceed on compulsory retirement.

Shortly after the meeting with the PSOs l, Yahaya drove out of the Defence Headquarters.





