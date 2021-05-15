Uche Ogbodo Photo – Daily Advent Nigeria

The spotlight is still on some notable celebrities that are making the headlines for good and bad reasons. Here is the second diet of a review of the good and bad off screen moments of some Nollywood celebrities.

Yomi Fabiyi & Iyabo Ojo

The alleged child molestation case involving notable Yoruba comic actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka who is popular, as Baba Ijesha, has pitched two notable actors Yomi Fabiyi and Iyabo Ojo in a fierce battle.

Iyabo Ojo, who has been vocal in condemning the alleged act of child molestation, had via her Instagram page, published a letter signed by her lawyers, demanding N100 million as payment for damages caused by Yomi Fabiyi’s ‘defamatory publication’ during a protest that Fabiyi held in Lagos on Tuesday to demand that ‘Baba Ijesha be granted bail’.

Recall that Baba Ijesha, who is popular amongst fans of movies in Yoruba language, became a news item when he was accused of molesting a 14-year old foster child of the comedienne Damilola Adekoya otherwise known as Princess. Fabiyi had led some people to stage a protest at the premises of Panti Police Station in Yaba, Lagos demanding that Baba Ijesha who had been under the custody of police for allegedly molesting a minor, be granted bail.

However, Iyabo Ojo’s worry is with a defamatory publication that she alleged that Fabiyi made on his Instagram handle and during the protest by Fabiyi. The pretty actress had through her lawyers demanded a publication of full retraction of the said defamatory publication “on his Instagram handle for seven consecutive days and acknowledge that the allegations are false, misleading and entirely defamatory of client’s character’’ within 14 days.

Ojo also demanded that the retraction and public apology must further be circulated and published by select media outlets. In addition, Ojo is demanding that Fabiyi ceases and desists from making further, additional or fresh defamatory publications against across social or print media platforms. The actress is also demanding that “N100m must be paid as damages for the unjustifiable injury and losses’’ occasioned by the defamatory publication.

But in a swift response to the demand notice, Fabiyi maintained, during an Instagram live session, that he couldn’t be served a legal letter via social media. Fans are waiting to see who blinks first between Fabiyi and Iyabo Ojo.

Desmond Elliot

NOTABLE Nollywood actor and Lagos lawmaker Desmond Olusola Elliot was in the news for the wrong reasons recently. The actor became a subject of merciless trolls on social media when a twitter user @victorisreal advised another twitter user @dearolaa to head to Surulere (Desmond Elliot’s Constituency) to flush a ‘10k ring’ in ‘Desmond Elliot’s Toilet’ after @dearolaa had complained that her friend “cut off an engagement because her boyfriend proposed with a 10 thousand naira ring.”

Recall that Desmond Elliot had built a toilet for his constituents in 2020. However, the commissioning of the toilet was greeted with rounds of merciless and hilarious trolls across social media platforms. Twitter users capitalised on this exchange by @dearolaa and @victorisreal to recall the infamous toilet saga and they have not spared the actor of vast credit and politician who still finds time to do some acting.

Most of those trolling the actor have hilariously been blaming him for their personal issues and nation’s woos. Some have even knocked him for being responsible for the break-up in the relationship between Bill and Melinda Gate. Observers say that the actor has had more than a taste of cyber bullying within the last two years.

Recall that the actor walked into the waiting hands of twitter trollers in the heat of the #EndSars protests, where he pitched his tent with the government and also described Nigerian youths in a session at the Lagos State House of Assembly as “children.” Desmond got plenty strokes for his comment on the floor of the house.

The most recent round of merciless trolling he got was when he reportedly declared in an interview that he was a product of ‘godfatherism’. Though still trending, the trollers are likely to cease-fire since the actor has come out, following this fresh face-off, to assure his fans that he will improve and do better in areas that they think he has not performed well.

Uche Ogbodo

NOTABLE Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo also made headlines recently. First, was that she was expecting her second child and the next gist that trended was an exposition on the ‘the baby daddy’ of the actress who has been missing in action, particularly mainstream movie run lately.

The actress trended and has continued to trend since a video showing the actress kissing a young musical artiste believed to be her ‘baby daddy’ surfaced on the Internet. The viral video, which showed Uche and the artiste Bobby Maris in an intimate show of affection, was reportedly shared by celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus on her social media handles.

Although the actress has kept her relationship with Bobby private and would not reveal the identity of her spouse no matter the pressure, fans have observed that Uche and Bobby have been exchanging affectionate comments on their social media handles.

In a post he shared on New Year day, the artiste posted a photo of himself with the caption ‘Happy New year My People, from us all’’ and straight up in the comment section of same post Uche, reacted thus “Happy New Year Handsome,’’ accompanied with several love emojis.

In yet another post that Bobby shared, Uche commented thus ‘Thanks Baby’, accompanied by several love emojis. So it took the viral video for fans to conclude that it was more than those affectionate comments laced with love emojis between the fair skinned actress and the young artist.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

WHILE some of her colleagues made headlines for the wrong reasons, Nollywood diva Omotola Jalade Ekeinde made headlines for finally opening the doors to her well- equipped production lot, Double Doors Studio, for use by creatives and professionals. Although the official commissioning of the studio held earlier in the year, Omo T, as the actress is fondly called by fans, shared pictures of the studio located in the heart of Lekki.

Promoted as a multipurpose development built for ‘work. Live and play’, the actress disclosed that the studio boasts of facilities such as a large studio or hall space for any set, large kitchens, offices, bedroom boutique hotel including bunked hostels, a suite, bar, large sit-out terrace and conference rooms. Said Omotola ‘’the studio was curated specially with creatives and professionals in mind. Our super power is that we can customize your own space when you stay with us. We are a studio. It is our forte.”



Like this: Like Loading...