REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

The scheduled May 29, 2021, primaries election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State may be enmeshed in violence if the leadership of the party fails to ensure free, fair and credible process.

A chairmanship aspirant in Igando Local Council, Ahmed Olajide Oseni raised the concern during a media briefing in Lagos yesterday. He said the leadership of the party and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu must ensure adequate protection of life and property.

Oseni made the call on the heels of the recent clash involving factional members of the party in Igando local council in which scores of people were reported injured.

Oseni, who is also a chairmanship aspirant for Igando/Ikotun LCDA, Alimosho, said the manner the acclaimed APC apex leaders were handling issues regarding the election in the area could create serious violence before, during and after the primary election.

He added the action of leaders, whereby they endorsed a particular candidate, might undermine a free and fair primary.

According to him, “It is unconstitutional for party leaders to put on a cap showing the sign of endorsement of a particular aspirant, which has not yet emerged as candidate of the party.

“This is a real threat, how can party executives, starting from the ward chairman be wearing the cap of an aspirant at the expense of other contestants during the party AJ meeting.”

Oseni admonished the Chairman of the state’s Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Tunde Balogun to urgently look into the matter and address unruly behavior of party leaders.

“As regards the fracas that erupted among supporters of some aspirants in Igando, he said the party should take action because the development was a bad signal of what may happen at the primary election.”

He alleged that the chairman of APC Igando and some of his cohorts were trying to foist unpopular candidate on the people.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...