Bola Tinubu By Clifford Ndujihe APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has denied endorsing or asking anyone to step down as local government chairman or councillorship aspirant on the platform of the APC in the July 22 council polls in Lagos.

He asked those interested in contesting to follow APC’s guidelines and pursue their aspiration.

