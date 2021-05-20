Chatting about politics over coffee

Politics and coffee

French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd right) and French Prime Minister Jean Castex have coffee at a cafe terrace in Paris on Wednesday. Restaurants and bar terraces in France have reopened at 50 percent capacity for groups of up to six while the curfew has been pushed back from 7 to 9 pm as part of an easing of the nationwide lockdown. Photo: AFP

