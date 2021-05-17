By Bose Adelaja A Chelsea fan popularly known as “Drogba” and two other residents of Igbo-Olomu, Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, were reportedly shot dead while many others were injured, during a clash by some hoodlums this past weekend.

The cause of the incident could not be ascertained as some residents attributed it to cultism while others said it was hoodlums who went on a rampage in the area.

Eye witnesses’ account said the incident occurred at Agbaje bus stop, near Ogundele area on Saturday night but residents woke up on Sunday only to find out that three people have been shot dead.

An eyewitness, Nike Ogunbumi said the clash broke out near a herbs seller after the hoodlums got drunk.

ALSO READ: INSECURITY: Boko Haram stole military arms — Ndume She said “Drogba” a carpenter, got the nickname owing to his love for Chelsea football club, unfortunately, he met his untimely death shortly after he angrily left a viewing center following a football match between Chelsea Club and Leicester City.

Leicester City won its first-ever FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea and this led to an argument among the viewers such that “Drogba” was upset and angrily left the viewing center to purchase herbs to cool his nerves.

Orisagbemi said, “unfortunately, he ran into the hoodlums and was shot dead,”

It was learned that another victim, Wale who was a fashion designer, was shot dead right in the presence of his parents. Wale’s mother was said to have sustained injuries and was hospitalised.

The third victim was said to be coming home from his place of work when he ran into the hoodlums who shot him dead.

Another eye witness, Najeem Hassan said having completed their mission, the hoodlums escaped through Imuti, a neighbouring community.’

ALSO READ: STATE OF THE NATION: We’re losing our youth to bandits ― Senator Nnamani It was gathered that many people were injured in the process as the hoodlums extended the attack to a beer palour along Imuti Road and carted away some drinks.

Some residents said the fight was between two rival cultist groups, Aiye and Eye but this could not be verified.

As at press time, Policemen from Isawo and a local vigilante group in Ikorodu, “Onyabo Vigilance Group” were yet to fish out the culprits. The spokesperson for Lagos State Police Command, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi could not be reached for comments.

Residents appealed to Lagos State Commissioner for Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu to beam the searchlight to the area.

It will be recalled that in October 2020, the CP organised a peace meeting at Igbo-Olomu following a clash between two rival groups over the sales of illicit drugs which injured and killed many residents.

