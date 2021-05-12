Fikayo Tomori has set a new Serie A record for himself after he scored for AC Milan in their 3 – 0 victory against Juventus at the weekend, a record to make history against Juventus

The England defender nodded in a third goal as Stefano Pioli’s side clinched all three points over Juventus, placing a major dent in their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Dailymail reports.

The 23 year old on-loan Chelsea defender, jumped a staggering eight feet and seven inches inside the Allianz Stadium to surpass Ronaldo’s record, set last season against Sampdoria.

Christiano Ronaldo achieved the ‘greatest leap’ crown when he soared up to 8ft 5inches against Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in 2019-20.

Tomori’s goal against Juventus also saw him become the first Englishman since David Beckham to score for the Rossoneri.

AC Milan wants to sign Tomori on a permanent deal after an impressive loan spell since arriving in January from Chelsea. He has an option in his current deal to sign permanently at the San Siro for £25million and boss Pioli is keen to take up the offer.

He said: “We want to buy Tomori on a permanent deal from Chelsea. Our intention is clear and also Fikayo’s decision which is staying at Milan”.

Janet Osemudiamen

Like this: Like Loading...