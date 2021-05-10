Chelsea retained their Women’s Super League title with a thumping 5-0 win over Reading on Sunday.

They will now look to complete an English and European double when they face Barcelona in the Champions League final in Gothenburg a week on Sunday.

The Londoners, who saw off Bayern Munich 5-3 on aggregate in the semi-finals, are bidding to become European champions for the first time.

The Blues headed into the final round of English top-flight fixtures two points clear of Manchester City and with a better goal difference, Yahoo news report.

They were never in danger of being overhauled, with Melanie Leupolz putting them ahead against Reading before Fran Kirby’s double and further goals from Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert sealed victory.

Chelsea won the 2019/20 WSL title on a points-per-game basis after the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, with Emma Hayes’ side then a point behind leaders City with a game in hand.

Additionally, according to The Washington Post, he rumours are over and it is official. Neymar is staying at Paris Saint-Germain, where he believes he can win the Champions League.

The Brazilian has a contract extension which ties him to the Parisian club until 2025 and he is hungry for more success.

“Of course, my goal when I came to Paris Saint-Germain, was to help get Paris Saint-Germain to the top, among the very best, and we are getting close,” Neymar told PSG’s official website.

“We are gaining more and more experience to help us negotiate these types of games, to know how to play in the Champions League, and PSG are on the right track.

“We are getting closer and closer to the taste of winning the Champions League, I’m sure we can do it.”

Neymar also spoke of his commitment to the club and desire to win more trophies, but it is clear that the Champions League is the key ambition for him personally, for the club and for the owners.

“I’m very happy, very happy to be extending my contract with PSG until 2025,” said Neymar.

“The truth is that I’m very happy to be staying here for four more years, to be a part of the club’s project, to try and win titles, to try and achieve our biggest dream which is the Champions League. So I’m happy to be staying at the club, to be a part of it and to be extending my contract.”

The Brazilian forward insists that he is content in Paris and that is the main reason he wants to stay, while also wanting to continue to contribute to the history of a club that has changed a lot in recent years.

“I have changed a lot, I have learned a lot,” he said.

“Things have happened that should not have happened. We had fights, a few sad times, but overall the evolution has been very positive.”

