By Emmanuel Okogba Chelsea Football Club will reportedly put up five of its players for sale to raise funds for the purchase of in-form Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku who is expected to leave Inter after owners asked for a cut in squad size and club’s transfer budget finished the 2020/21 season as second best goal poacher.

Players whose sale will expectedly fund Lukaku’s return to Stamford Bridge are: goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham.

Barkley and Loftus-Cheek will return to the club after loan spells at Aston Villa and Fulham FC respectively, while Tammy Abraham has struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel.

Edouard Mendy's arrival meant Arrizabalaga becaame a back-up goalkeeper as against the original intent when he joined from Athletic Bilbao to become the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

Sky Sports reports that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is known to be a fan of the 28-year-old and is interested in bringing him further boost his attack.

Chelsea signed Lukaku as an 18-year-old, letting the attacker gain first-team minutes at West Bromwich Albion and later Everton.

Lukaku has scored 30 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions this season as he prepares for the Euros with Belgium.

Vanguard News Nigeria

