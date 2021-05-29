Chelsea has won the Champions League for the second time after beating Manchester City in a thrilling final in Porto.

Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal just before half-time, running on to Mason Mount’s excellent ball before knocking it past Ederson and then rolling into the empty net

Manchester City, who were looking to win the competition for the first time, never really showed the imposing dominance that had brought them the 2020-21 Premier League title, with Pep Guardiola’s bold team selection having failed to come off.

The former Barcelona boss had left Fernandinho and Rodri on the bench as he named an attacking line-up but they struggled to take control of midfield in their absence.

They did have a good chance to score before Havertz’s goal but Antonio Rudiger made an excellent block to deny Phil Foden.

Riyad Mahrez flashed a shot just wide in the final seconds but it was not to be for City as Chelsea held firm to claim the trophy.