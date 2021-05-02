Chidinma Ekile | Image: Instagram/chidinmaekile

Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile, best known for her award winning Afropop song “Kedike”, has ditched secular music.

Chidinma on Sunday announced that she is now a gospel singer. The announcement coincidences with her 30th birthday.

“MY NAME IS MINISTER CHIDINMA EKILE. I’M A CRUSADER OF THE GOSPEL OF JESUS. I’M A CRUSADER OF THE GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST,” she captioned a video reel which shows her singing gospel music.

Chidinma is now signed to Eezee Concepts, the label that is home to gospel star, Mercy Chinwo. Under the label, she has released a new single titled “Jehova Overdo.”

Chidinma rose to prominence in 2010 after she won the Project Fame West Africa as a 19-year-old. Afterward, she released her debut single, ‘Jankoliko’ featuring veteran star, Sound Sultan.

She then signed to iLLBliss and Clarence Peters’ record label, Capital Hill/Goretti Company and became a West African sensation with the single, ‘Kedike.’ She also released other singles like ‘Emi Ni Baller,’ which won Best Video at the 2014 Headies.

At the 2012 edition of the KORA Awards, Chidinma won Best Female West African Act for the song “Kedike”. She was also nominated for Best Female Act at the 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards.

Chidinma’s rebrand has taken the Nigerian social media space by storm and has at the time of this report “Chidinma” is the number 2 trending topic on Twitter.

Chidinma quits secular music to sing Christ.

The Revival is here guys, believe me!!!

— Akin Akinsekeji 🇳🇬 (@akintecture_) May 2, 2021

Lynx, Banky and now Chidinma

Somebody shout Hallelujah 📢📢📢📢

— Golden Boy 👑 (@Omo_Kuti_YBNL) May 2, 2021

On Chidinma Ekile

Most music artistes like to say “I started from the church” anyway.

Banky recently took a similar step.

Maybe at a point, the soul starts yearning for a different meaning to life… Away from the glits and glamour that secular music offers

— S.O.T. (@SOTesleem) May 2, 2021

