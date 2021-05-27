File photo of students. By Fortune Eromosele Against the backdrop of the spate of kidnappings in schools across the country, the Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, has urged the federal government to intensify security around school premises.

The President, Nigerian Youth Congress, Blessing Akinlosotu made the call in a statement made available to Vanguard. He noted that the average Nigerian child needs to feel safe while in school adding that the future of every nation solely depends on the children who are potential future leaders.

Also read: Reps summon Malami over alleged blockage of $60bn repatriation Akinlosotu urged the federal government to look into the educational threat of children in Nigeria, maintaining that the kidnapping of children in schools is aimed at discouraging western education, which he said is at all means bad for nation-building.

He called on security architectures to restructure their sundry activities in such a way that the children would be optimally covered.

He, however, admonished the children to be focused on their academic pursuits, reaffirming the commitment of the Nigerian Youth Congress on the development and empowerment of children in all spheres of their lives.

Vanguard News Nigeria

