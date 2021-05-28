The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has appealed to parents and guardians to add vocational and business skills to the formal education being given to their children in schools.

The paramount ruler made the call on Thursday in Ife while training some children, who visited him, how to make ancient Adire, a local fabric to commemorate the 2021 Children’s Day celebration.

Ooni, told the children, who came in large number to the ancient Ile Oodua Palace of Ife, they were indispensable members of any society who should be equiped to attain leadership positions.

“The children are fast learners and this is why we parents must take advantage of that to catch them young.

“While sending them to schools, the best is to assist them to acquire one vocational trade or the other.

“If we are into technical works or businesses as parents, we should engage them so that they would be empowered to face and conquer the challenges ahead,” he said.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Adire Oodua Textile Hub, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, commended Ooni for his fatherly role by taking good care of children and youths at large.

Ademiluyi, told newsmen that she organised a workshop with the goal to stimulate and sensitise young people about the cultural and economic benefits of Adire textile.

According to her, the workshop will expose them to the beauty and versatility of the material by providing free training for the children.

“We want them to learn the basics today and be confident that they can do a lot with their hands.

“Their education is of equal importance to us and we shall continue to monitor their growth while we intimate them with entrepreneural skills particularly to make them stand a better chance in the lucrative textile industry,” Ademiluyi said.

Participants were drawn from Secondary schools in Ile-Ife including Akinlooye Model College, Oduduwa College, Ife Anglican Grammar School, Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School and Saint Phillips Anglican Grammar School.

Others are Saint Peters African Grammar School and Moremi High School, Saint Johns Grammar School, Ansarudeen Grammar School, Oranmiyan Grammar School and Idita Secondary School.

Expressing his heartfelt joy, a participant from Akinlooye Model College, Abdullahi Adetoyese, described the workshop as beneficial, thanking the Ooni for his kindness.

“I have learnt basics about the popular Adire textile and I am willing to learn more as I practice the knowledge I have acquired,” he said.

Also, Abiodun Roseline from Oduduwa College, said the event would forever be in her memory.

“After learning so well, my day was blessed by the sighting of the Ooni who prayed for us. I am so happy,” she said.



Like this: Like Loading...