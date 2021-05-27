President Muhammadu Buhari By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday celebrated Children’s Day with a solemn promise to bequeath a better country for the present and future generations.

The president made the pledge when he hosted a group of Nigerian children at the Presidential Villa, Abuja as part of the activities to commemorate Children’s Day, observed on May 27.

The short ceremony witnessed the cutting of a ‘national cake’, a guided tour of the President’s office, meeting rooms, banquet hall, and the zoo at the Presidential Villa.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Again, FG declares 132 Nigerians risky to general populace Describing children as precious blessings who should be nurtured to carry the burden of the society in the future, President Buhari, after spending a memorable time with his august visitors, bid them farewell, saying: “Bye-bye, see you next year,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

