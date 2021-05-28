Prof. Wole Soyinka has called on the Federal Government to improve the standard of education in the country towards a brighter future and growth of the Nigerian children.

Soyinka stated this during the Children’s Day celebration on Thursday in Wasimi, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by Segun Odegbami International College and Sports Academy, Waasimi.

The Nobel laureate, while addressing the students of the school, called on the government at all levels not to sit back but work harder to make education more accessible and attractive to Nigerian children.

He added that education remained the bedrock of any developed nation.

Soyinka advised the students to focus and concentrate on their studies, saying that they were the potential leaders of tomorrow.

He urged them to always respect the culture and never discriminate against anyone, irrespective of their tribe, religion, or ethnic group.

Soyinka said such a gesture would continue to promote togetherness, unity, and progress of the nation.

In his remarks, the proprietor of the academy, Segun Odegbami, appreciated Soyinka for the visit, saying that it would be a morale booster for the children.

Odegbami noted that the programme was put together to celebrate the children, adding that the school had less than 100 students at the moment.

Speaking on behalf of the student, Gideon Oyeyigi, appealed to the government not to forget the Nigerian child.

Oyeyigi added that the dreams of a Nigerian child should not be shattered, calling on the appropriate authorities to do the needful to improve the education sector.

He also called on the government to tackle insecurity, adding that children were most affected.

He commended the proprietor for establishing the school in a serene environment, free from noise and air pollution.

NAN reports that Prof. Soyinka was taken around the school facility by Odegbami.

NAN also reports that the children also entertained the visiting guests with cultural dance and drama presentations.

