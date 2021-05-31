China has scrapped its controversial ‘two child’ policy and will now allow couples to have three kids.

According to Chinese state media, the move was approved by President Xi Jinping in order to aid the country’s ageing population.

This comes after Beijing abolished its infamous ‘one child’ policy in 2016 which had been in place since the late-1970s.

The government believed that the high cost of raising kids in Chinese cities deterred many couples from starting families so the two children policy wasn’t helping with population growth.

Falling marriage rates in recent years have also played out in slower birth rates, as have rising costs of living and increasingly empowered and educated women delaying or avoiding childbirth.

The demographic shift in China has significant economic and political implications for the world’s second-biggest economy.