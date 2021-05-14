China lodged solemn representation to Japan as Tokyo mentioned Taiwan in defense white paper draft

China-Japan Photo: VCG

China has lodged a solemn representation to Japan after Tokyo mentioned the island of Taiwan in its draft defense report for the first time, said a spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noting that Japan has repeatedly interfered with China’s internal affairs and has been hyping the “China threat” theory for some time now, which is extremely wrong and irresponsible.

In a leaked draft of its defense white paper, Japan said that “The stability of the situation surrounding Taiwan is important for the security of the international community.” The paper is scheduled to be formally brought forward to a Cabinet meeting and released in July.

“For the recent time being, Japan has repeatedly been picking up on China, aggressively interfering with China’s domestic affairs, pointing fingers at China’s normal national defense infrastructure and military activities; and dishing dirt at China’s regular maritime activities,” Hua Chunying, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a Friday conference.

She called Japan’s actions extremely wrong and irresponsible and said China already lodged solemn representation to Japan.

The island of Taiwan is Chinese territory, and the Taiwan question is China’s domestic affairs, said Hua, adding that China won’t allow any country to meddle with the Taiwan question in any way.

The white paper also smeared the Chinese coast guard’s patrol around the disputed Diaoyu island as a violation of international law.

Hua said that patrolling the Diaoyu island is exercising China’s rights and is normal law enforcement. Hopefully, Japan can adjust its attitude and show respect to China’s sovereignty, as well as sincerity of safeguarding regional stability, said Hua.

Global Times

Like this: Like Loading...