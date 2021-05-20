China supports APEC events hosted by New Zealand: Ministry of Commerce

Photo: VCG

China will support APEC events hosted by New Zealand and will push forward the cooperation under the APEC framework, announced Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of China.

During a phone call on Tuesday, Wang spoke to the New Zealand Trade and Export Growth minister, Damien O’Connor, and exchanged views about the cooperation under the APEC framework.

China and New Zealand are important partners for each other, Wang stressed, noting that China agreed with the arrangements and agenda set for the forthcoming APEC conference.

APEC members should continue to push forward cooperation on regional economic integration, supply chain interconnection, digital economy and inclusive growth for the region’s economic recovery in the post-COVID era, the Chinese minister suggested.

In addition, members should work closely to tackle the coronavirus and guarantee COVID-19 vaccines become a global public good with fair distribution, especially on developing economies, he said.

O’Connor agreed that the relations with China remain a priority for New Zealand as the bilateral trade and economic cooperation are mutually beneficial and complementary.

New Zealand is grateful for China’s supports to APEC events and appreciated the significant role China plays in the global fight against the coronavirus, according to O’Connor. He also appreciated the hard work and contributions by China in vaccine production and global distribution.

Trade between China and New Zealand rose from $4.4 billion in 2008 to $18.1 billion last year with an annual growth rate hitting 14 percent, according to official data. After the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership in November, the two countries signed an upgraded free trade agreement early this year.

Like this: Like Loading...